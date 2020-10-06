Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 309.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,922,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026,381. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

