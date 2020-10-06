Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 429.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 625,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after purchasing an additional 397,025 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,092,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 425.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.23. 321,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.