Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $136.57 Million Stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,336 shares during the quarter. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF makes up 10.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 95.92% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $136,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 1,666.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period.

AUSF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,051. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

