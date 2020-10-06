Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $17.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,047. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $234.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.