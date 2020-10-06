Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $28.64 Million Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $28,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

ARKG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,094. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.25. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $68.82.

