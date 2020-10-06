Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $29.02 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,686 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $29,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

ARKK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.67. 2,489,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,372. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $98.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.