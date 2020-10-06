Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Reliant Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,747,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.96. 652,734 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77.

