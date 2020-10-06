Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. 204,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,976. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68.

