Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.74. The stock had a trading volume of 650,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,135. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average of $199.54.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

