Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $5.87 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,041,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average is $123.58. The company has a market cap of $347.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

