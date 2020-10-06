Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 770.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,718 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. 53,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.