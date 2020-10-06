Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,428,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 59.23% of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF worth $91,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLDW. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 457,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after purchasing an additional 231,966 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 99,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period.

KLDW traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. 3,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.