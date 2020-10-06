Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,249. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

