Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 10,506 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

OMFL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,048 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

