Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 10,506 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $19,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000.

OMFL traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,048 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.