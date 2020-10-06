Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 11,740 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOMP. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $860,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KOMP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 63,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $45.37.

