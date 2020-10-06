Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 18,655 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,655 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 9.9% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $128,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.92. 4,082,164 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.75. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

