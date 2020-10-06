Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $28,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.14. 1,509,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,046. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.