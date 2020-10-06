Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,108 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 838,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,964,000 after acquiring an additional 108,237 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 419,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,840,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 103,318 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6,685.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 108,644 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 21,944 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82.

