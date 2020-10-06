Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 2,808 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,154,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,947,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627,221 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $701,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,923,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,057,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,504,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,568,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,096,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,845,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,196. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.31.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

