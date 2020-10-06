Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 3,045 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $193.06. 1,731,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.