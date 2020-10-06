Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,630 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,673,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

