Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes $2.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after buying an additional 2,504,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,158,000 after buying an additional 542,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,403,000 after buying an additional 1,785,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after buying an additional 334,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 837,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,275,000 after buying an additional 186,011 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.92. 1,110,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,416. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

