Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $365.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

