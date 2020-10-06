Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:CTRM) rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 10,663,829 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,318,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

