Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) shot up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.44. 221,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 232,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several brokerages have commented on CATB. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

