Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $4.65 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.04.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.