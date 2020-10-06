Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its stake in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.53. 2,558,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

