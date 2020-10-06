CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CBTX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

CBTX stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. CBTX has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $31.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. purchased 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CBTX by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CBTX by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.