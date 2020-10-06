CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Upgraded to Buy at VTB Capital

VTB Capital upgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY opened at $26.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.