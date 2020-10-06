CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 985,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

