Cedric Pech Sells 597 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $138,641.31. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50.

MDB stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.69. 653,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,244. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. ValuEngine raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MongoDB by 201.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

