Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price rose 19.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 2,453,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,266,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

CLDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $710.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

