Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 12,881,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,111,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.
The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter worth about $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,288 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
