Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares rose 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 12,881,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,111,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the second quarter worth about $43,803,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1,117.0% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,629 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 52.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,085,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,288 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

