Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$6.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.13.

Shares of TSE:CVE traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.07. 2,045,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.42. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.59) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -0.2390103 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail acquired 60,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,371,680.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

