CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) was up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 487,608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 719,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 55,394 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

