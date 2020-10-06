Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Down 5.1%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.80. 1,057,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,078,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several research firms have commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The stock has a market cap of $559.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

