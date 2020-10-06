Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives $6.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages have commented on CEMI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Colliers Secur. downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMI. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEMI traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.44. 10,632,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,260. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $109.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 72.75% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. Analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.