Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Chesterfield Resources PLC (LON:CHF)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10). 470,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 846,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25.

Chesterfield Resources Company Profile (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company, business, or asset with operations in the non-ferrous exchange traded metals mining sector in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

