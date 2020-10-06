Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.65.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $452.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.84. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 132,541 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 446,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.