CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIM. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

CIM stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the second quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (CIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.