Chimpion (BNANA) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00008684 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a market cap of $29.11 million and $607,122.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00259395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00035061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00082950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.01498031 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00157227 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

