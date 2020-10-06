Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 725,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 427,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.
Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)
ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.
