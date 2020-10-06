Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET)’s stock price fell 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.27. 725,199 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 427,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chinanet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Chinanet Online had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chinanet Online stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Chinanet Online as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chinanet Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated service platform that provides advertising and marketing services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform comprises CloundX, an omni-channel advertising and marketing system; and a data analysis management system.

