Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Trading 27.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s share price was up 27.5% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chromadex traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 3,147,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 381,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chromadex by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chromadex by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $250.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

