Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.79 and last traded at $82.03. Approximately 837,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,103,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.78.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

