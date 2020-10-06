Circle Property PLC (CRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Friday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CRC opened at GBX 168.10 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.59. Circle Property has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 236.80 ($3.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.