Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $28.02. Approximately 180,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 163,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.55. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 66,320 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 823.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

