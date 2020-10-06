Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Get HENNES & MAURIT/ADR alerts:

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.24.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.