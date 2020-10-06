City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. City currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.38.

City stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. The stock has a market cap of $944.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.64.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in City in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in City by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in City by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.