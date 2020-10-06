Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.60. Clarivate Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 125.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,261,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $60,896,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 51.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 246.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,373,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

