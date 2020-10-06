Clime Capital Ltd (CAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Clime Capital Ltd (ASX:CAM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 63.78 and a current ratio of 63.82.

In other news, insider John Abernethy sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.71), for a total value of A$44,415.00 ($31,725.00).

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

